Ensure Congress win: Hooda to workers

Karnal, May 1
A former CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, today exhorted party workers to ensure the victory of party’s Karnal candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja and Karnal Assembly byelection candidate Trilochan Singh. Budhiraja is contesting against the former CM Manohar Lal Khattar while Singh is contesting against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
“Each and every worker will try their best to ensure the victory of both candidates and their victory will decide the future of Haryana’s next elections,” said Hooda while addressing the party workers and leaders at HSVP ground. He along with state president Udai Bhan was here to file the nomination papers of Budhiraja and Singh. However, Singh has filed his candidature without the official ticket of the party but he has time to submit it by 3pm on May 6.
Hooda highlighted the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto and said they will come with a law to ensure MSP for the farming community.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...