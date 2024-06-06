 Ensure family pension for daughter widowed or divorced even after employee’s demise: Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Ensure family pension for daughter widowed or divorced even after employee’s demise: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ensure family pension for daughter widowed or divorced even after employee’s demise: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ruling came after the Bench was told that the petitioner-daughter was not being granted family pension even though she was eligible for it after she became a widow

Ensure family pension for daughter widowed or divorced even after employee’s demise: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Sethi asserted family pension was to be paid to ensure that a widow or a divorced daughter was able to subsist herself. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a woman is entitled to family pension even if she is widowed or divorced after her father’s death.

Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi also emphasized that the family pension’s function was to ensure subsistence of a widowed or divorced daughter. Denying benefit on the ground that the employee died before the daughter was divorced or became a widow was arbitrary and illegal.

The ruling came after Justice Sethi’s Bench was told that the petitioner-daughter was not being granted family pension even though she was eligible for it after she became a widow.

The Bench was also told that the petitioner was paid family pension keeping in view the service rendered by her father till she married in 1996. She applied for restoration of family pension following her husband’s demise in September 2017 as she had no other source of income.

Opposing the prayer, the counsel for the respondents submitted that widowed or divorced daughters were indeed entitled to grant of family pension in accordance with the instructions issued by the Haryana government.

But the daughter “should be a widow or divorced at the time of her father’s death”. The benefit could not be extended to the petitioner as her husband died much after her father’s death.

Justice Sethi asserted family pension was to be paid to ensure that a widow or a divorced daughter was able to subsist herself. Justifiable reason was not cited for distinguishing between a daughter already divorced at the time of her father's death, or subsequently. The primary issue was whether divorced or widowed daughters were entitled to family pension for their sustenance.

Justice Sethi asserted: “Even if a daughter gets divorce after her father’s death or becomes widow after her father’s death, she is entitled to be maintained. The classification being raised to decline the benefit that the petitioner’s father had died before she became widow cannot be a ground to deny the benefit of family pension.”

Justice Sethi added the intention behind extending the benefit was to ensure that widowed or divorced daughters were maintained through family pension. It was, as such, required to be granted regardless of whether the daughter was widowed or divorced after her father's demise or at the time of death.

Before parting with the order, Justice Sethi directed the respondents to restore the family pension to the petitioner from the date of her husband's death. Directions were also issued to pay arrears. For the purpose, the Bench set an eight-week deadline.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: Knives out as AAP weighs up losses in Punjab, heads to roll

2
Punjab

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

3
India

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

4
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

5
India

Behind saffron slide in UP, an indifferent RSS, a sidelined CM

6
India

Hours after extending support to BJP-led NDA, ally JD(U) seeks rethink on Agnipath scheme

7
Punjab

'Can never back any bloc with Congress presence': SAD rules out support to INDIA bloc

8
Punjab

What's next for Amritpal Singh? Lawyer says ‘govt will have to grant relief to jailed pro-Khalistan activist'

9
India

A poll full of shock defeats, surprise wins

10
Chandigarh

7 cars damaged as unipoles fall in Zirakpur

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

BJP leaders meet ahead of government formation

NDA MPs to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader

He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, 4 other nations likely to attend Modi's oath ceremony

Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, 4 other nations likely to attend Modi's oath ceremony

The invitation to Maldivian President Muizzu assumes signifi...

Delhi to get additional water from Himachal Pradesh amid acute shortage, Supreme Court orders

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs water to Hathni Kund Barrage

A Vacation Bench led by Justice PK Mishra directs Haryana Go...

Argument between Kangana Ranaut, CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport leads to ‘misbehaviour’; police probe on

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

In a video statement, Kangana says 'she is safe and fine but...

PM Modi, Home Minister Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi, Home Minister Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference here, he says stock markets ro...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NEET results out, Rijul Sood tops in city with 705 marks

Amritpal got more votes than rivals in their own Assembly segments

Candidates of major political parties pay obeisance at shrines

Polls showed AAP support base erosion with party managing lead in 2 segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Argument between Kangana Ranaut, CISF woman constable at Chandigarh airport leads to ‘misbehaviour’; police probe on

Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended

Chandigarh colonies, villages helped Manish Tewari win battle of ballot

Will try to fulfil free water, power promise to low income group: Manish Tewari

Dera Bassi cold-shouldered SAD, but voted graciously for BJP, Congress

Storm lashes Chandigarh tricity, several areas plunge into darkness

Extensive campaigns indicate Arvind Kejriwal not suffering from life-threatening ailment: Delhi court

Extensive campaigns indicate Arvind Kejriwal not suffering from life-threatening ailment: Delhi court

Man found dead in locked car near Nehru Place in Delhi’s Kalkaji area

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs water to Hathni Kund Barrage

Delhi court grants bail to Supertech chairman RK Arora in money laundering case

Court rejects bail to Arvind Kejriwal, extends custody till June 19

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

Congress leaders seek Vikramjit’s resignation

We couldn’t estimate, says Rinku on Lok Sabha poll loss

Seechewal calls for check on air, water, land pollution

Thunderstorm leaves several areas powerless

Dasuya lad bags AIR 84 in NEET UG

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Independent candidate bagged 42,500 votes on Amritpal factor

One of owners arrested in yarn mill fire death case

Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Despite established cadre, Akali Dal put up poor show

Fire breaks out in garbage dump on Sirhind road