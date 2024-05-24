Ensure fear-free polls: Special Police Observer

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

Citing the respect for country at the global level for its ‘vibrant democracy’, Deepak Mishra, Special Police Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India, said the police and administration officials should ensure every voter in all the nine Assembly seats casts his/her vote in a fear-free environment.

Reviewing the security arrangements made by the police for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on Thursday, he said, “While on election duty, there should be a feeling of dedication towards the nation. Strong security arrangements should be made by the police without any lapse.”

Giving instructions, Mishra said often even after voting, people gather at the polling stations, which may cause chaos. “In such a situation, there is a need to take strict action and maintain caution,” he said. He asked police officers to visit each booth and monitor the arrangements. At the review meeting, General Observer Dr Dilraj Kaur and Police Observer Shankar Chaudhary said necessary instructions had been given to the administrative and police officers of the three districts to conduct the elections in a peaceful environment with tight security in Gurgaon parliamentary constituency. They said elaborate security arrangements had been made and adequate number of police forces had been deployed. Gurugram police commissioner Vikas Arora, Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata, Rewari DC Rahul Hooda, SP Shashank Kumar Sawan and Nuh SP Narender Bijarnia joined the review meeting through video conferencing.

