 Ensure financial help to victims: Deputy CM to officials : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Ensure financial help to victims: Deputy CM to officials

Ensure financial help to victims: Deputy CM to officials

Ensure financial help to victims: Deputy CM to officials

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala directed the officials concerned to provide financial assistance to the flood-hit victims as soon as possible so that they do not suffer further losses. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala directed the officials concerned to provide financial assistance to the flood-hit victims as soon as possible so that they do not suffer further losses.

Apart from this, the highways and rural roads that had been eroded due to overflowing of water should be repaired, he added.

#Dushyant Chautala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh is Punjab's new Home Secretary

2
Himachal

Fake diabetes, multivitamin medicines worth Rs 55 lakh for sale in Delhi, Haryana seized in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

3
Punjab

Calling special Assembly session in June was 'breach of law', Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Afghan famous singer Hasiba Noori killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan

5
World

Seema Haider sneaked into India out of love for Hindu man: Pak intelligence agencies

6
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

7
Nation

'United We Stand' is Opposition's slogan as leaders of 26 parties begin 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

9
Nation

Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, her Indian partner Sachin questioned by UP Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad

10
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Don't Miss

View All
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

Top News

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told

Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar

Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers

Nature’s fury hits Kullu again, 1 dead in cloudburst

Nature's fury hits Kullu again, 1 dead in cloudburst

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained

3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

Man found murdered in Indira Colony

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Yamuna again on rise; not a threat, says Delhi govt

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM, L-G to rise above bickering over DERC chief’s post

Delhi L-G VK Saxena defends sacking of 437 fellows in Supreme Court

Arms suppliers arrested with 15 pistols in Delhi

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Flood fury: Barring 15, other schools reopen

Speed up relief work, Kapurthala DC tells officials

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Recently recarpeted portions of Hambran Road start peeling off

PPCB acts against factory making single-use plastic

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks