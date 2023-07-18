Ensure financial help to victims: Deputy CM to officials

Chandigarh, July 17
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala directed the officials concerned to provide financial assistance to the flood-hit victims as soon as possible so that they do not suffer further losses.
Apart from this, the highways and rural roads that had been eroded due to overflowing of water should be repaired, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to ‘paralyse’ Capital, SC told
Bench hints at referring Kejriwal government’s petition to C...
Kerala ex-CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79
The Kerala government has announced Tuesday as a public holi...
Monsoon fury: Trouble for Mansa residents, 2 more breaches in Ghaggar
Officials paying no heed, allege affected villagers
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K’s Poonch, one detained
3 grenades and other materials have been seized from the hid...