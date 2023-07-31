Ensure garbage-free open spaces in Gurugram, pollution board told

PTI

New Delhi, July 30

The National Green Tribunal has directed the State Pollution Control Board in Haryana to ensure that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram complies with Solid Waste Management Rules and that no garbage is thrown in the open.

The tribunal also set up a panel to visit the site and submit a factual and action-taken report within four weeks.

The green panel was hearing a petition that garbage is being allegedly dumped on the road or in open areas in the Udyog Vihar area of Gurugram.

A Bench of Acting Chairperson Justice SK Singh noted the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel, according to which Eco Green Energy Private Limited — the garbage collection company — and the civic body are not complying with the Solid Waste Management (MSW) Rules.

The Bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said, “A substantial issue of environment has been raised.” It sought a response within four weeks from the respondents, including Eco Green Energy Private Limited, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and the State Pollution Control Board.

“We deem it just and proper to call a report on the matter from a joint committee consisting of the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, and one representative from the Haryana State Pollution Control Board,” the tribunal said.

It directed the committee to visit the site and submit the factual and action-taken report within four weeks.

“We direct the State Pollution Control Board to ensure compliance with MSW Rules by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and to ensure that no garbage should be thrown in open areas or on the roadside,” the Bench said.

“In case of violation, the State Pollution Control Board is duty-bound to take action, including calculation of environmental compensation and (its) realisation and punitive action, against the violator,” the tribunal added.

