Ensure registration of pregnant women, officials told

Kurukshetra, June 29

Dr Usha Gupta, adviser for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in Haryana, held a meeting with health officials here on Friday. At the meeting, she inquired about the efforts being made to improve the gender ratio in the district.

She asked the health officials to ensure early registration of every pregnant woman in the first trimester, focus on antenatal care patients and couples having one or more girl child and records of deliveries at private hospitals. Civil Surgeon Dr Sukhbir Singh said weekly meetings are being conducted by the DC regarding the gender ratio in the district.

He said directions are issued to medical officers, ANMs, ASHA workers and other staff members to make efforts in the villages where a drop is registered in the gender ratio. He said a close watch is being kept on ultrasound centres.

