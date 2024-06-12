Ensure safety of boilers in industries, minister tells officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

Haryana Industries and Commerce and Labour Minister Mool Chand Sharma has said that mandatory safety standards for boilers and other equipment in established industrial units in the state should be strictly ensured to prevent loss of life and property. Officials of the industries and labour departments would monitor compliance with safety norms in this regard through mutual coordination, he added.

The minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting with officials of the Industries and Commerce Department and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) here today.

The Cabinet minister directed that immediate monitoring of safety standards be undertaken in Sonepat, Jhajjar, Rewari, Yamunanagar, Gurugram and Faridabad industrial areas. The officials should also ensure that workers in industrial units were provided a conducive work environment, he added.

The minister directed HSIIDC officials to ensure the maintenance of infrastructure works such as roads, water, electricity supply, sewerage, etc., in industrial areas and expedite new projects.

He said industrialists were being encouraged under various state government policies for setting up new units. He said any permission for setting up industrial units should be accorded within the stipulated time.

