Ensure victory with record margin: CM, Khattar to workers

Karnal, March 28

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday evening charged the BJP workers as they jointly interacted with workers of the Karnal Assembly segment at Anmol Garden here, exhorting them to ensure party’s victory in both the elections with a record margin.

Earlier, both leaders had launched the Lok Sabha campaign from Gharaunda on March 19.

Saini and Khattar intensified their efforts, engaging in dialogues with the workers. In this series, they will hold workers’ meetings at Indri, Nilokheri and Panipat City on March 29 and at Israna, Samalkha and Panipat Rural on March 30. They will also reach out to party workers of Assandh and Gharaunda Assembly segment on March 31.

However, the political stage remains tinged with anticipation as the Congress delays the announcement of its contenders for both the elections. Undeterred by the suspense, the BJP has expedited its campaign.

While addressing the party workers and leaders, Khattar exhorted them to make efforts for the record victory of him and Saini. He also called upon them to work for getting the ‘CM city tag’ again by electing Saini from Karnal Assembly.

He highlighted the contribution of all party workers and leaders. Saini assured the residents of Karnal that he would try his best to meet their expectations.

