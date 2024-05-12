Ensure your name is on voter list, CEO tells electorate

Chandigarh, May 11
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal emphasised the importance of exercising one’s voting rights during the festival of democracy. To ensure this, every voter must confirm their name’s inclusion in the voter list.
lists are online: chief electoral officer
Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwalsaid voter lists as per the Assembly constituency had been uploaded on the website ceo.haryana.gov.in by the Haryana State Election Commission. Individuals could download these lists to check their names in the voter list. Apart from this, they could also verify their votes by calling the voter helpline number 1950.
Only those whose names are listed in the voter list can exercise their voting rights. However, if a voter’s name is included in the voter list but does not possess a voter identification card, he/she can still cast his/her vote by showing one of the 11 alternative identification documents specified by the Election Commission.
Agarwal stated that even if a voter had an old voter card, he could still vote as long as his/her name was listed in the voter list of that area. However, individuals who did not have their names on the voter list and attempted to vote by showing their Aadhar card or any other identification document at the polling station would not be allowed to vote. Only those whose names were registered in the voter list could cast their vote.
He further said that besides, the EPIC voters could also cast their votes by using the 11 specified alternative photo identification documents designated by the Election Commission.
These documents include passport, driving licence, service identity card issued to employees by the Central, state governments, public sector undertakings or public limited companies, passbook issued by bank or post office with photo, PAN card, smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, pension document with photo and Aadhar card.
Agarwal said voter lists as per the Assembly constituency had been uploaded on the website ceo.haryana.gov.in by the Haryana State Election Commission. Individuals could download these lists to check their names in the voter list. Apart from this, they could also verify their votes by calling the voter helpline number:1950.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...