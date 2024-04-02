Entangled wires around electricity poles creating hazardous conditions

The Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) has left a web of wires at a number of places on the poles near thickly populated residential and busy markets. The connections are sometimes loose and live, which pose a serious threat to people living and passing by. The streetlights attached to the poles aren't switched off even during daytime. Repair of such wires would be quite difficult as the lineman would not be able to find out a particular cable in this web of wires. Such wires should be installed underground from a safety point of view.

Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Garbage along service road causing inconvenience

A huge quantity of garbage can be spotted lying scattered along the Service Road at Pipli and stray cattle can be seen eating from the garbage dump. This creates unhygienic and insanitary conditions. The authorities concerned should ensure the timely lifting of garbage and its disposal in a scientific manner. Ravi Kumar, Kurukshetra

Shortage of doctors in hospital

The district-level hospital in Kaithal has been facing shortage of doctors for several years now. But the present and past governments in Haryana have miserablyfailed to address the grave problem causing inconvenience to patients who are forced to seek specialised treatment from hospitals in big towns or rush to local private hospitals here increasing their financial burden. Over 10 lakh people from the district depend for medical help on the hospital. Hence, the government should pay attention to provide sufficient doctors and best health facilities to the patients here. SATISH SETH, KAITHAL

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern?

Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted?

Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]