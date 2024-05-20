Enthusiasm suits party leaders

Yamunanagar: The proposed visit of star campaigner and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to Yamunanagar has led to a competition among local party leaders for gathering people at his public meeting, which will be held here on May 21. The leaders are contending for party tickets of various Assembly segments in the district. As a result, they are working hard to show their strength to bolster their claim for the party tickets in the state. This enthusiasm among the leaders suits the party, for it boosts its chances in the Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections.

Vij, Khattar show unity at PM’s rally

Ambala: Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ambala on Saturday, both former state Home Minister Anil Vij and ex-Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar showed unity on the stage during a Vijay Sankalp rally. Both leaders, who got a massive response from the public, held hands and raised them as a mark of unity. Vij also praised the former CM and called him Manohar Lal ‘Tyagi’ for sacrificing his post after being directed to do so by the party.

Modi’s handshake with Kartikeya Sharma talk of the town

Ambala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma in Ambala has become the talk of the town. A video of the PM interacting with the Rajya Sabha member and meeting other BJP leaders with folded hands is being shared on social media platforms. Recently, Sharma and his father — former minister Venod Sharma, who heads the Haryana Janchetna Party — had announced the decision to BJP candidates and campaign for them in the state. Minister of State and Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel had defeated Venod Sharma in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Worried about own future, MLA seeks support for LS nominees

Faridabad: An interesting scenario came to light during a public meeting in Palwal when a BJP MLA expressed his anxiety over the party’s Lok Sabha prospects. He was seen begging before a gathering to support to ensure the victory of the party’s candidate from his constituency. “If the party candidates from my constituency fail to emerge victorious, then my chances of getting the party ticket from this segment will fade,” said the MLA.

Videos of riots during quota stir surface

Rohtak: Videos and photographs of the ethnicity-based violence that took place during the Jat agitation in 2016 have suddenly started appearing on social media ahead of the LS elections. These videos and photos depict shops burnt in Rohtak. Similar videos had surfaced during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The motive? It’s evident enough — to revive the terrible memories of 2016 with an intention of polarising votes on the caste lines.

