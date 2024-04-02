Entrepreneurs seek resolution of industrial issues on priority

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 1

Various industrial associations and entrepreneurs have taken up issues related to industries and the manufacturing sector with Mool Chand Sharma, who has taken over as the Industries Minister in the Nayab Singh Saini Cabinet recently. Sharma, who is an MLA from Ballabgarh, has been allocated the portfolio of industry, labour, food and supply and elections.

World-class infra needed The city needs a world-class infrastructure and an attractive business model so that it can become a level playing field with other leading hubs. — Ramneek Prabhakar, General Secretary, Manufacturers association, Faridabad

“We are grappling with issues such as poor civic infrastructure, pollution, erratic power supply, improper estate management policy, high cess on buildings and unavailability of industrial plots at reasonable rates,” said a spokesperson of one of the industrial associations. Hailing the appointment of a local leader as an Industry and Labour Minister, he said it might prove a milestone in the revival and development of the desired industrial atmosphere.

Suresh Chand Garg, president, Industrial Welfare Association, Sector 58, said the state government had been urged to implement or release the Estate Management Policy developed under the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy (HEEP) announced in 2020 to pave the way for relief in plot transfer charges and cess calculation on industrial structures. He said while all vacant plots need to be auctioned, local authorities should be delegated powers so that the entrepreneurs need not rush to Chandigarh or Panchkula for every work. Issues of damaged roads, sewage, streetlights and water supply have also been taken up, he said.

Pramod Rana of the IMT Industries Association said there was also a need to address the issues related to factory licence, single-map approval and relief from incidents of black mailing and harassment in case of accidents in industries.

Rajive Chawla, president, Integrated Association of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (IAMSME), said various long- standing demands included regularisation of non-conforming industrial zones in the city as 70 per cent of the units were functioning from the non-regularised areas and were facing various problems.

Issues such as round-the-clock power supply and better civic amenities are also expected to be fulfilled soon after Sharma took over as the Industries Minister.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Nayab Singh Saini