Entries invited for Natya Utsav

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The Haryanvi Natya Utsav 2023 will be organised by the Art and Cultural Affairs Department of Haryana under “Azadi Amrit Kaal”. The last date for applying for participation and sending play entries is May 10.

A department spokesperson said the applicant could download the application form from the website of the cultural affairs department at artandculturalaffairshry.gov.in

The play should be in Haryanvi language and the duration should be minimum 45 minutes and maximum an hour. Details of the play should be mentioned, including application, subject matter, details about the director, writer, and the number of artistes. The artistes participating in the festival will be informed over the telephone about the date, time and place of the presentation of their play. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.