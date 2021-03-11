Entry into Delhi restricted due to I-Day, truckers clueless

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, August 13

The entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was banned on Saturday due to security reasons in view of Independence Day. It led to long queues of trucks and other heavy vehicles loaded with different materials along the highway in Bahadurgarh town on the Delhi-Haryana border.

The situation left drivers of trucks and other heavy vehicles high and dry. Many of them chose to wait for the opening of the road for the movement of heavy vehicles and parked their trucks on the highway, while many others opted for alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The drivers said they would not have loaded their vehicles had the Delhi Police issued the advisory in advance instead of restricting the entry of heavy vehicles all of a sudden.

“I reached Bahadurgarh town at 4.30 am from Bilaspur (Gurugram). My truck is loaded with raw material. It is to be transported to a factory in Mundka (Delhi). Now, I have no other option but to wait for the opening of the border. No prior information was given about the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi,” said Anand, a truck driver.

Anil, another truck driver, said he came from Jhajjar and was to unload his vehicle at Peeragarhi (Delhi), but local police personnel said no one would be allowed to enter Delhi for the next two days. “Now it is beyond my understanding what I should do in this situation. Should I wait, or return,” he said.

Bablu, another truck driver, who came from Farrukhnagar (Gurugram), said no one was ready to clear the situation. “Trucks are being pushed from one place to another, leaving us in trouble,” he said.

Waseem Akram, Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, said arrangements for the diversion of heavy vehicles were made every year in collaboration with the Delhi Police before Independence Day.

“Advisory as regards restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi has already been issued, while drivers of the vehicles headed for other places are being asked to take the alternative routes. Nakas have been put up at all Delhi-Haryana border points while checking of vehicles is being done in view of the security reasons,” he added.