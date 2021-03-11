Entry into Delhi restricted due to I-Day, truckers clueless

Entry into Delhi restricted due to I-Day, truckers clueless

Heavy vehicles line up at Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district.

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, August 13

The entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was banned on Saturday due to security reasons in view of Independence Day. It led to long queues of trucks and other heavy vehicles loaded with different materials along the highway in Bahadurgarh town on the Delhi-Haryana border.

The situation left drivers of trucks and other heavy vehicles high and dry. Many of them chose to wait for the opening of the road for the movement of heavy vehicles and parked their trucks on the highway, while many others opted for alternative routes to reach their destinations.

The drivers said they would not have loaded their vehicles had the Delhi Police issued the advisory in advance instead of restricting the entry of heavy vehicles all of a sudden.

“I reached Bahadurgarh town at 4.30 am from Bilaspur (Gurugram). My truck is loaded with raw material. It is to be transported to a factory in Mundka (Delhi). Now, I have no other option but to wait for the opening of the border. No prior information was given about the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi,” said Anand, a truck driver.

Anil, another truck driver, said he came from Jhajjar and was to unload his vehicle at Peeragarhi (Delhi), but local police personnel said no one would be allowed to enter Delhi for the next two days. “Now it is beyond my understanding what I should do in this situation. Should I wait, or return,” he said.

Bablu, another truck driver, who came from Farrukhnagar (Gurugram), said no one was ready to clear the situation. “Trucks are being pushed from one place to another, leaving us in trouble,” he said.

Waseem Akram, Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, said arrangements for the diversion of heavy vehicles were made every year in collaboration with the Delhi Police before Independence Day.

“Advisory as regards restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi has already been issued, while drivers of the vehicles headed for other places are being asked to take the alternative routes. Nakas have been put up at all Delhi-Haryana border points while checking of vehicles is being done in view of the security reasons,” he added.

No prior information

I have no other option but to wait for the opening of the border. No prior information was given about the ban on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi. — Anand, truck driver

Advisory issued

Advisory as regards restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi has already been issued, while drivers of the vehicles headed for other places are being asked to take the alternative routes. — Waseem Akram, Jhajjar SP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

3
Punjab

Punjab makes face masks mandatory as Covid cases surge

4
Himachal

Neglected for years, Salman Rushdie’s Solan house in a dilapidated condition

5
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

6
World

Hadi Matar: What we know about Salman Rushdie's attacker

7
J & K

J-K IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated; posted as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

8
Punjab

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

9
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit gives nod to One MLA, One Pension Bill

10
J & K

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Sri Lanka allows Chinese ‘spy’ ship to dock at port

Sri Lanka allows Chinese 'spy' ship to dock at port

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, may lose eye

Literary world calls it attack on freedom of expression I In...

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Only 1-term pension for Punjab ex-MLAs, Guv okays Bill

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

Once a humble village, Attari has come a long way

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

CUET Phase 4 put of f for 11K students

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

Chandigarh braces for uptick in power consumption

5,885 form human Tricolour

Tiranga rallies held across City Beautiful

Rehearsal for celebrations held at Parade Ground

Cycle rally marks ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Detwal village bank robbery cracked in 48 hours, 4 held

Ludhiana: Youngster arrested with Rs 4.09 lakh fake currency

Finally, Tricolour hoisted on Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana

After moving from Pakistan, Kulars sweat it out together to get going

Seven injured in fire triggered by LPG leak

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines

Amid diarrhoea outbreak in dist, health centres sans medicines