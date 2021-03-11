Environment awareness rally

Gurugram: On the occasion of World Environment Day, Gurugram University's student welfare department conducted an environmental awareness rally and plantation event with the subject "Only one earth: Living in harmony with nature". A number of students and professors planted fruit and shady plants and assumed responsibility for caring for them until they grew into trees. GU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dinesh Kumar stated that the environment's equilibrium was constantly worsening due to the shortage of trees and plants. Planting trees was vital to maintain the environment's balance.

Research workshop begins

Rohtak: Doing original research and orienting the research work for societal welfare was the mantra given by experts during an interdisciplinary workshop on 'Research methodology for physical sciences and engineering' that commenced on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU). The chief guest for the inaugural session was Prof Satish Bhatnagar from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, USA. He called for out-of-box thinking and innovative approach in research. MDU Vice Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said the research scholars must learn the basics of research, master the research tools and learn related skills of the subject to excel in research.

Students plant saplings

Karnal: An environmental awareness rally was taken out by the students of Guru Brahmanand Government Polytehnic in Nilokheri town. Principal, Jwala Prasad said it was the responsibility of everyone to plant more and more trees and take care of them so that the earth was saved from pollution and everyone should give up things that cause pollution. Meanwhile, saplings were planted.

World Anti-Tobacco Day

Yamunanagar: On the occasion of World Anti-Tobacco Day, the legal literacy cell of MLN College, Radaur, organised an awareness programme and conducted a pledge against the consumption of use of tobacco cigarette and other related harmful products in collaboration with community health centre, Radaur. Dr Vijay Parmar, Senior Medical Officer from CHC, and his associate Prince, Senior Treatment Superviser, were the key speakers. All students were also made to pledge against the use of such parlous products.