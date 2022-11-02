Equipment worth Rs 43.54L distributed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

In an initiative of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam, the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar, distributed equipment worth Rs 43.54 lakh among differently-abled children on the occasion of Haryana Day programme, held in Panchkula today.

On the occasion wheel chairs, hearing aids, eye occluders, and DB splints were distributed among mentally challenged children up to the age of 18 years.

In his address, V Umashankar said, “Equipment worth Rs 65 lakh will be distributed in future. An amount of Rs 1.10 crore is being spent under scheme.”

Presiding over the programme, the Chairman, Haryana Power Utilities, PK Das, said, “Power companies have become profitable. Because of this, we are running various campaigns under the Social Responsibility Scheme.”