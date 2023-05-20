Equitable water supply a challenge in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 19

With nearly two lakh illegal water connections in Gurugram, civic authorities here face a major challenge in ensuring equitable water supply across the city.

Though the Municipal Corporation (MC) has around 3.5 lakh properties registered with it, there are only 1.9 lakh registered water connections.

Removing discrepancies ''We are carrying out an assessment for water billing as there are discrepancies in the actual number of users. We will synchronise water meters with property IDs to ensure commercial users pay commercial rates. The survey will also look into the aspect of illegal connections in the direct lines.” PC Meena, mc commissioner

Residents allege that the MC and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have failed to curb illegal water connections and pilferage of water, which has led to a shortage.

“The water crisis is part of our lives the entire year and we know the reason. There is rampant water theft in the area. While we get water supply for just two hours per day, nearby colonies have 24-hour supply,” said Ashok Yadav, president, Sector 38 RWA. “Despite knowing about the illegal connections, the authorities are yet to take action.

According to a senior GMDA official, illegal connections draw water directly from the main pipeline, affecting the supply. The pressure flow at GMDA’s master line along Sector 38 is 154 cubic metres per hour. By the time it reaches the Sector 38 boosting station, the pressure drops to 70 cubic metres per hour, a decline of 84 cubic metres per hour, the official added.

Similarly, Sectors 10, 12 and 31, among others, receive low-pressure water supply due to illegal connections.

“Yes, water theft is a major challenge and we are trying to tackle it. There are many illegal connections through which the residents are getting water for the entire day, while the metered connections suffer,” said GMDA Chief Engineer Rajesh Bansal.

Meanwhile, GMDA and enforcement officials maintained that they have been regularly acting against illegal connections. Till date, they have disconnected 55 illegal connections across the city, they said.

It may be mentioned that the main water supplier in the city is GMDA, while the MC and the HSIIDC ensure internal distribution of water in areas falling under their jurisdiction. In private colonies, the developer is responsible for the operation and maintenance of water supply.