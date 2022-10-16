Eradicating corruption Haryana govt’s topmost priority, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Gurugram, October 15
Removing corruption was the topmost priority of his government, claimed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today. He was speaking at a function organised to honour him at Nayagaon village here.
Power a means to serve
For us, power is a means to serve the people. Dedicated efforts are being made to raise the standard of living of the poor by linking them with various government schemes. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM
Addressing the gathering, he said, “For us, power is a means to serve the people. Dedicated efforts are being made to raise the standard of living of the poor by linking them with various government schemes. By effecting changes in the government system, we have tried to make it more transparent.”
The CM received a warm welcome from a huge crowd present at the function. He called upon the public to take advantage of various government schemes. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharamdev of Pataudi Hari Mandir Ashram and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh also attended the function.
About Gurugram, he said, “The offices of 400 out of 500 fortune companies of the world have been set up in Gurugram and it has now become a city of international repute.”
“Damdama Lake is also being developed near Nayagaon, it will boost tourism in the area. Work is also underway on the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. The speed at which the infrastructure is increasing in this area, more industries will be established here, generating ample employment opportunities for the people,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...