Eradicating corruption Haryana govt’s topmost priority, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 15

Removing corruption was the topmost priority of his government, claimed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today. He was speaking at a function organised to honour him at Nayagaon village here.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “For us, power is a means to serve the people. Dedicated efforts are being made to raise the standard of living of the poor by linking them with various government schemes. By effecting changes in the government system, we have tried to make it more transparent.”

The CM received a warm welcome from a huge crowd present at the function. He called upon the public to take advantage of various government schemes. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharamdev of Pataudi Hari Mandir Ashram and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh also attended the function.

About Gurugram, he said, “The offices of 400 out of 500 fortune companies of the world have been set up in Gurugram and it has now become a city of international repute.”

“Damdama Lake is also being developed near Nayagaon, it will boost tourism in the area. Work is also underway on the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor. The speed at which the infrastructure is increasing in this area, more industries will be established here, generating ample employment opportunities for the people,” he added.