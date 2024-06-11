Errors in property IDs: Selja demands apology from govt

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 10

Lashing out at the BJP government in the state, Congress MP from Sirsa Kumari Selja today said the government’s initiative to hold “Samadhan Shivirs” across the state was an attempt to make amends in its own policies that caused harassment to the public.

In a press note issued today, Sejla said the government should apologise to the people of the state for the harassment they had to undergo due to its policies.

“The government should stop playing the portal games now and reach out to people at their doorsteps to correct errors in property ID and the Parivar Pahchan Patras (PPPs). Obviously, it was the fault of the government. Now, why should people run around offices?” she said.

The Congress MP said the government should apologise to the public for its mistake, recover the paid amount from the company committing fraud in property ID, and file a case against the firm.

She said when the Congress forms government in the state, the firm that conducted the fraudulent survey of property IDs would face legal action.

Selja said CM Nayab Singh Saini has realised that the BJP government’s mistakes that is why he has come up with the “Samadhan Cell” which has been set up in the Chief Secretary’s office in Chandigarh to address their problems.

The state government has also directed the district administrations to organise daily “Samadhan Shivirs” which would be attended by the officers from departments implementing public welfare schemes.

She said when the government itself acknowledges the errors in property ID and family IDs, and the problems caused by fraudulent surveys, it should first take action against the company that conducted the fraudulent survey, recover the paid amount, stop remaining payments, and file a case against the company.

