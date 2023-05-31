Estate officer arrested, released by court

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 30

Following the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Gurugram police arrested Suman Bhankar, the estate officer-2 of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and produced her before the court today in a contempt of court case. She was released by the court, the police said.

The court yesterday directed the police to arrest the estate officer and produce her at 10 am the next day. In compliance of the court order, the police arrested the estate officer and produced her in court this morning.

“She has not been arrested on criminal charges. She was only produced in court, and was released by it,” said Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

The matter pertains to the cancellation of allotment of a plot to an allottee in Sector 38 in 2013. The court had observed that after the HSVP cancelled the allotment, it was challenged in 2013 itself and the court had given a verdict in favour of the allottee. Although the HSVP filed an appeal against the order in the lower court, the High Court observed that this appeal was dismissed on April 26 last year.