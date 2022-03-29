Eunuch's body found near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 28

The Gurugram police found the body of a local eunuch near the Leisure Valley Park today. Prima facia it appears he was stoned to death. The police have registered a case and started investigation after taking the body into custody.

The police said, the eunuch was identified as Milan (32), a native of west Bengal and lived in Wazirabad village. His nephew Polasi Sheikh said, he left home today around 11 am and they got information in the evening that he was killed by an unknown person. His nephew said he had no enmity with anybody. It was around 4pm when the police got information that a body was lying in the bushes near the Leisure Valley Park. A police team led by inspector Anil Kumar, SHO of Sector 29 police station, reached the spot and found the body lying in a pool of blood and his face had injury marks.It seemed that stones were thrown at him. On the complaint of Sheikh, an FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) of the IPC at the Sector 29 police station. “We found his mobile phone and called on one of the numbers, Sheikh came to spot and identified Milan . We kept the body in the mortuary and postmortem will be conducted tomorrow. The cause behind the murder has not been ascertained yet but the probe is on,” said Kumar. —