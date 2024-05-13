Evaluation pattern changed, record 95% clear board exam

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 12

Living up to expectations, girls have yet again outperformed boys in the matriculation examinations. The Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani, announced the result here today.

It was an unprecedented result in terms of pass percentage as 95.22 per cent of the total students who appeared in the examination as regular students have been declared successful. This is the highest pass percentage in BSEH history in matriculation, except the Covid times when all the students were declared pass without holding the examinations.

The Chairman of BSEH, Dr VP Yadav, said that 2,86,714 students appeared for the examination of which 2,73,015 have been successful. The girls pass percentage (96.32%) is about 2 per cent more than the boys’ success percentage of 94.22.

Dr Yadav said of 1,37,167 girl students, 1,32,119 passed the exam with a pass percentage of 96.32. Out of 1,49,547 boy students, 1,40,896 passed at a pass percentage of 94.22.

Dr Yadav said that this time, the answer sheets of students have been examined by Haryana Board on CBSE pattern. In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the work of marking copies of all subjects was completed by the board by May 8. The board has already declared the Class XII result.

The Chairman said that the result of only 4.78 per cent students has been withheld in today’s result. “The students who have failed need not panic because the board will conduct the examination for them in June-July to give them a second chance,” he said.

This time in the Class X board exam in Haryana, the board had changed the evaluation pattern and got the copies checked on CBSE pattern. Also, the marks of internal assessment and theory papers have also been added. Thus, a student needs 33 per cent marks total in both the internal assessment and theory paper of one subject. Earlier, a student had to secure 33 per cent marks in both internal assessment and theory paper separately. The change of pattern has been the biggest factor in the unprecedented result.

Students of private schools have performed better than government schoolchildren as 93.19 per cent students from government schools passed whereas 97.80 per cent students from private schools passed. Besides, the pass percentage of students from rural areas has been 95.24.

Dr Yadav said Panchkula district is at the top of the chart in the success percentage while Nuh district is at the bottom. He added that the result can also be downloaded by the schools/institutions from this evening by visiting the board’s website and logging in with their user ID and password.

He said that the result of Secondary Open School Annual Examination-2024 (Fresh, Re-Appear, Marks Improvement, Additional Subject and Mercy Chance) subject examination has also been declared today.

