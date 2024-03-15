Even before the polls, BJP has accepted defeat: Deepender

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, March 14

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today held a meeting of Congress workers, including booth committees of Beri Vidhan Sabha, as part of the preparations for the coming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress MLA from Beri, Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian, was also present on the occasion.

Giving the mantra of victory to the workers, Deepender said till the voting day, all workers would have to remain vigilant and keep the morale high. He tasked the booth committee members to make efforts for increasing the polling percentage. “A change is certain in Haryana and the Congress government will win the elections,” he said.

Referring to the recent political developments in the state, he said the BJP had accepted defeat even before the Lok Sabha poll by changing its Chief Minister and showing the door to the Deputy Chief Minister.

“I had said in the Sirsa rally, three months ago, that an agreement had been reached between the BJP-JJP to break the pact for dividing the anti-incumbency votes. Even yesterday, neither the JJP nor INLD came to vote against the government on the confidence motion in the Assembly,” he added.

Deepender said, “After the break-up with the BJP, the JJP has remembered the old-age pension of Rs 5100, but it did not remember it in the past four and half years. If the JJP leaders really wanted to give an old-age pension of Rs 5,100, they would have accepted the proposal to form a government with Bhupinder Singh Hooda in 2019. If they had supported the Congress at that time, the old-age pension would have been Rs 6,000 in place of Rs 5100.”

Reacting to Dushyant Chautala’s revelation that the BJP wanted to give the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat to the JJP, Deepender asked why the BJP wanted to give Rohtak seat to the JJP and the JJP did not want to take it ?

“Today the whole country is keeping an eye on the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat, this Lok Sabha seat is everyone’s target, because the result of Rohtak will not be just about electing an MP, it will also be about the formation of Congress government in Haryana,” he said.

