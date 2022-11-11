Events of Amrit Mahotsav to help combat depression: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government had started several motivational programmes during the ongoing celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to help people suffering from depression, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was really commendable that this time the theme of world’s longest relay run was about fighting depression, said Khattar while flagging off participants of the longest relay run organised against depression from Sant Kabir Kutir Niwas in Chandigarh on Thursday. TNS

CM unveils book highlighting initiatives of Vidhan Sabha

Chandigarh: CM Manohar Lal Khattaron Thursday released a coffee table book ‘Hari Sadan’ that highlights the initiatives taken during the 14th Vidhan Sabha. Speaking at an event organised on the premises of the Assembly, Khattar said the manner in which the Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had conducted the House proceedings in the past three years was commendable.The CM said Gupta rose above the party’s ideology and had ensured equal chance to the leaders of the ruling parties and the Opposition.