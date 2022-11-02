EVM, poll material thrown as 2 groups clash during panchayat election in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, November 2

Following a clash between supporters of two candidates at a polling booth, the electronic voting machine (EVM) and election materials were allegedly thrown in Jahidpur village here on Wednesday.

A verbal duel over the casting of vote followed the clash.

The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the villagers from the booth. Additional cops were deployed to prevent further backlash.

In his complaint lodged with the Jhajjar Sadar Police, Navneet, presiding officer at Booth number-113, said agents and some villagers engaged in a brawl after a mock poll was conducted on Wednesday morning. They also tore the uniform of the cops on duty and threw election materials and the EVM to the ground, damaging the machine at a corner.

He added that the incident was recorded to later identify the accused. The miscreants also issued threats, the presiding officer alleged.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh claimed it was a minor incident and no damage to the EVM was reported. “The voting started immediately after the incident and the situation is under control now,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Waseem Akram said two people indulged in the violence had been arrested while a few others had been rounded up for questioning.

“Further investigation is under way and the situation is under control in the village. Polling is being conducted peacefully. Agents of the two candidates engaged in a spat over some issue inside the polling booth,” said the SP.

Sources said a case under Sections 123, 127, 131 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and Sections 147, 149, 186,188, 332, 353, 427, 451, 506 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, was registered.

Earlier, a mock poll was organised at all booths in the district at 6 am and the voting began at 7 am.

#jhajjar