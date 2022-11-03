EVM, poll material thrown away during skirmish in Jhajjar village

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, November 2

An untoward incident was reported in Zahidpur village here today when an electronic voting machine (EVM) and election material were allegedly thrown away after a clash between supporters of two candidates at a polling booth. Additional policemen were deployed there to prevent any backlash.

In his complaint lodged with the Jhajjar Sadar Police, Navneet, Presiding Officer, at Booth number-113, said agents and some villagers engaged in a scuffle after mock polling that was conducted in the morning. They also tore the uniform of policemen on duty and threw election material and EVM on the ground, he said. Consequently, the machine got damaged from a corner. The incident was also videographed so that those indulging in the crime could be identified. The Presiding Officer has also accused them of issuing threats.

Meanwhile, Shakti Singh, Deputy Commissioner, claimed it was a minor incident and no damage to the EVM had been reported.

“The voting started as per schedule. The police have booked a case against some persons in this respect,” he added.

Waseem Akram, Superintendent of Police, told ‘The Tribune’ that two persons who had indulged in violence, had been arrested while some others who were present on the spot had also been rounded up for questioning. “Agents of two candidates engaged in a spat over some issue inside the polling booth. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

Sources said a case under Sections 123, 127, 131 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and Sections 147, 149, 186,188, 332, 353, 427, 451, 506 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, had been registered against some unidentified persons.

Earlier, a mock poll was organised at all booths at 6 am and the voting started at 7 am.

Cops’ uniforms torn

