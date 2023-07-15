EWS students to get scholarship

Gurugram, July 14
Students of the Gurugram University, belonging to economically weaker section (EWS), will get scholarships for pursuing higher education. V-C Prof Dinesh Kumar said students will be selected on the basis of their academic record and economic status through personal interview.
