Ex-AAP leader Bhadana joins BJP in Faridabad

Faridabad, March 27

A member of the National Executive and local leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Dharambir Bhadana joined the BJP here today. Union Minister of State and MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma and newly inducted Minister of State Seema Trikha were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, Bhadana said that since the AAP had entered an alliance with the Congress, he and his supporters decided to join the BJP as he claimed that it was the only party that could transform the country into a developed nation by 2047. He said he has joined the BJP unconditionally and will work to ensure the victory of the party in the upcoming polls. He added that he was impressed by the ‘nation-first’ approach of the PM.

Bhadana, who had been in AAP since 2015, had unsuccessfully contested the state Assembly elections from the Badkhal segment here in 2019. He had been placed at the third spot with around 10,500 votes in the last Assembly polls. He had also contested the 2014 Assembly polls on the BSP ticket. Claiming that he was not an aspirant for a ticket in the Assembly polls, Bhadana said he and his supporters will work as party workers. MP Gurjar said that Bhadana’s entry will strengthen the party cadre in the Lok Sabha segment here.

