Ex-chief of block samiti vandalises toll plaza

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 10

A former chairman of the block samiti allegedly broke downwindow panes of 17 booths of the Kherki Daula toll plaza here on the Delhi-Jaipur highway last night. The accused was not only allegedly abusing toll workers, but also threatened to kill them.

The entire act of the accused was captured on the CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza and also went viral on social media. An FIR has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station and the accused was arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place late on Wednesday night at around 11.45 pm. A car came in the toll lane 10, which was stopped due to insufficient balance in the FASTag. Then another car stopped after coming back. As the former chairman Rao Hoshiar Singh was not able to overtake the vehicle, he came out of the car and started beating and abusing the employees present at the booth. The workers fled from there.

The angry former chairman started breaking the window panes of toll booths with a stick and finally went in his car after removing the boom barrier.

In the late night, toll management spokesperson Jitendra Singh filed a complaint at the Kherki Daula police station and alleged that window panes from booth number 7 to 23 were broken with sticks by the accused. He also submitted a CCTV footage and alleged that the accused also threatened the employees.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Hoshiyar Singh under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at the Kherki Daula police station.

Inspector Rajendra Singh, SHO of Kherki Daula police station said the former chairman was arrested and let off on bail after he joined the investigation. “The accused claims that the toll workers unnecessarily harassed him while leaving his vehicle and only due to this he did the same in anger. We are investigating the matter”, added the SHO.

Damages booths, threatens staff