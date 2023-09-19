Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja visit Maj Dhonchak’s family

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 18

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today visited the house of Major Ashish Dhonchak to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

Paying tributes to the martyr, he said the country was safe because of brave soldiers like Major Dhonchak. He had made the supreme sacrifice, for which the country would always be indebted to him and his family, Hooda stated, adding that every countryman was standing with the martyr’s family in this hour of grief.

Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary and former Union minister, also visited the family and saluted the martyr’s mother. The country would always remember his sacrifice, Selja added.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Kumari Selja #Panipat