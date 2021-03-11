Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

Om Prakash Chautala former Haryana CM. File photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

A CBI special court on Saturday convicted former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in connection with a disproportionate assets case. Special Judge Vikas Dhull posted the matter for May 26, when the court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

The CBI had filed the case in April 2006 and a chargesheet was filed on March 26, 2010. Chautala was accused of amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income between 1993 and 2006, in his name and in the names of his family members and others.

A farmhouse at village Asola, Hauz Khas in Delhi, was part of Chautala’s assets. Towards the final stages of the trial, when he tried to prove that no farmhouse existed on the spot and claimed it was just agricultural land, the court had slapped Rs 25,000 costs on him, calling his claim a ploy to delay the case.

He was earlier convicted in the JBT scam in January 2013, and awarded 10 years’ imprisonment.

Chautala and 53 others were charged in connection with the appointment of 3,206 junior basic trained teachers in Haryana during 1999-2000.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Gyanvapi post row: DU Associate Prof Ratan Lal granted bail by court in Shivling remarks case

2
Haryana

Delhi court convicts former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala in disproportionate assets case

3
Entertainment

'Stop raping us': Woman strips off in protest on Cannes red carpet

4
Punjab

Prisoner No. 137683 Navjot Singh Sidhu lodged in Barrack No. 10 of Patiala Central Jail, skipped dinner on first night

5
Trending

After smoking marijuana, Assam man chops off his penis 'out of fear of religion’

6
Business

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

7
Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

8
Entertainment

Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos, video inside

9
Nation

Yes, Indian Foreign Service has changed, it is called defending national interest: EAM's retort to Rahul's 'arrogant IFS' remark

10
Punjab

Centre agrees to procure 'moong' from Punjab at MSP

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by ~9.50, diesel by ~7

To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7

Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...

‘It’s called confidence,’ EAM counters Rahul’s ‘arrogant’ Foreign Service remark

'It's called confidence,' EAM counters Rahul's 'arrogant' Foreign Service remark

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

Ex-CM Chautala convicted in disproportionate assets case

9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse

9 more bodies retrieved, rescue op ends in Ramban tunnel collapse

Highway opened for traffic; construction firm booked for neg...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

SC moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Partition: Bahawalpuris’ long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack