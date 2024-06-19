Ex-CM Hooda aligning with BJP, alleges Abhay Chautala

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 18

Launching a scathing attack on former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala accused him of aligning with the BJP.

Chautala said, “As Hooda was aligned with the BJP, weak candidates were fielded to ensure the saffron party’s dominance in Haryana. Hooda even fielded weak candidates from Karnal in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly bypoll. Had he not been aligned with the BJP, it would have lost all 10 seats in Haryana,” said Chautala during a media interaction on the sidelines of a workers’ meeting here.

Responding to the Congress’ target of winning more than 70 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Chautala said it won’t even cross the 30-seat mark.

“The BJP had given slogan ‘75 paar’ in the last Assembly elections and it could win only 40 seats. Now, the Congress has given slogan ‘70 paar’ and it will be confined to just 30 seats,” said Chautala.

The Ellenabad MLA also questioned Hooda’s for seeking time from the Governor. “Why doesn’t former Chief Minister Hooda demand an Assembly session? Instead, he seeks time from the Governor,” he said.

The INLD leader said Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda have assured 10 to 15 candidates in every constituency of party ticket, which would be dangerous for the Congress in the coming days.

About the Congress’ performance in Lok Sabha elections, Chautala said voters intended to vote against the BJP. He argued that once people realised that INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre, they supported its candidates. “Had the INLD been part of the INDIA bloc, it would have won all 10 seats in Haryana,” he said.

Chautala alleged that the Congress was the main reason for the INLD’s exclusion from the INDIA bloc as it, along with certain regional parties, resisted the decision.

Earlier, Chautala reviewed the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections and discussed future strategy with party leaders and workers.

Accompanied by state president Ram Pal Majra and others, he urged the party workers to prepare rigorously for the Assembly elections.

