Ex-CM Hooda campaigns for INDIA bloc candidate

Kaithal, May 16

A former CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, hit the campaign trail of INDIA bloc candidate from Kurukshetra Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts and addressed a series of public meetings today.

He promised that if voted, the Congress would implement the Old Pension Scheme and a policy would be made to confirm contractual employees.

Over 2 lakh posts were lying vacant in government departments and there was already a lot of pressure on the employees, he said.

Hooda said there was massive migration from the state during the BJP government. “Our youth are forced to leave the country due to record-breaking unemployment. BJP’s policies separated children from ageing parents, home, family and country,” he said.

