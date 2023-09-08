Ex-CM Hooda: Wind of change sweeping Haryana

Rohtak, September 7
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda led a padyatra in Rohtak today to mark the first anniversary of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
The yatra, which started from the Congress Bhawan and culminated at Bhiwani Stand, got a rousing reception from local residents.
Elated by the massive response, Hooda said the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had left a deep impression on the minds of people and its impact was still visible.
“Today a wind of change is sweeping the state. The ruling BJP and JJP have become desperate in view of the Congress wave and it seems as if they have accepted their defeat even before the elections,” he remarked.
Hooda claimed that nearly 30 former MLAs have left other parties and joined the Congress in Haryana so far, adding that hundreds of current and former sarpanches, panches, councillors, and office-bearers of other parties have joined the Congress.
“It is often seen that leaders leave the Opposition parties and join the ruling parties. But all sections are so fed up with the BJP-JJP regime that the leaders are constantly leaving the ruling parties and joining the opposition Congress,” he stated.
Hooda offered prayers to Lord Krishna and attended several social and religious programmes at Rohtak today
