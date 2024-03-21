Ex-CM shifts base to rented house in Karnal

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 20
Days after resigning as the Chief Minister and MLA, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar has shifted his residence from Chandigarh to Karnal.
Party sources said he had rented a house in Sector 6, where he shifted on Wednesday and performed rituals. They said it was a low profile programme, which was attended by a few party leaders.
Party leaders said while serving as CM for over 9 years, he had donated his ancestral land and house for the welfare of the people. He has now shifted to a rented accommodation as he wants to live with the people of Karnal who had sent him to the Haryana Assembly, they added.
The BJP has fielded Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal for the Lok Sabha elections. Having been elected as MLA from Karnal for two consecutive terms, the former CM’s decision to shift his base to the city has charged the party workers. Political experts say the move will help strengthen the party and ensure a robust campaign for the upcoming elections.
They say relocation to Karnal signifies his focus not only on his own campaign, but also on boosting the campaign for the Karnal Assembly by-election. The experts believe that the move will also help him focus on the elections to 9 other Lok Sabha seats.
