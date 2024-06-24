Ex-CM supported BJP during Lok Sabha poll, alleges Abhay Chautala

Hisar, June 23
INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala attacked ex-Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that the former had fielded weak candidates in the Lok Sabha poll to benefit the BJP.
Addressing a press conference here today, Chautala alleged that Hooda was still hand in glove with the BJP. “Though the Rajya Sabha elections are due in Haryana, Hooda seems to be running away from the elections and is not inclined to field a joint candidate of the Opposition,” he said. “It is a betrayal of the faith of people who wanted to defeat Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha poll. But, still the BJP won five seats, which is a pointer of Hooda’s proximity with the saffron party in the state,” he said.
The INLD MLA said the Congress was divided in factions in the state. He predicted that some key leaders might leave the party very soon.
Chautala said he would form a third front sans the Congress and BJP in the state ahead of the Assembly poll. “The INLD is preparing for the Assembly poll. We will form a third front in Haryana to defeat the BJP with the opposition parties minus the Congress,” he said. When asked whether he would also take the JJP on board, he denied stating that the JJP had been an ally of the BJP in the recent past.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Abhay Singh Chautala #Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Hisar #Lok Sabha
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...