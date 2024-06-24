Ex-CM supported BJP during Lok Sabha poll, alleges Abhay Chautala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 23

INLD leader and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala attacked ex-Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, alleging that the former had fielded weak candidates in the Lok Sabha poll to benefit the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here today, Chautala alleged that Hooda was still hand in glove with the BJP. “Though the Rajya Sabha elections are due in Haryana, Hooda seems to be running away from the elections and is not inclined to field a joint candidate of the Opposition,” he said. “It is a betrayal of the faith of people who wanted to defeat Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha poll. But, still the BJP won five seats, which is a pointer of Hooda’s proximity with the saffron party in the state,” he said.

The INLD MLA said the Congress was divided in factions in the state. He predicted that some key leaders might leave the party very soon.

Chautala said he would form a third front sans the Congress and BJP in the state ahead of the Assembly poll. “The INLD is preparing for the Assembly poll. We will form a third front in Haryana to defeat the BJP with the opposition parties minus the Congress,” he said. When asked whether he would also take the JJP on board, he denied stating that the JJP had been an ally of the BJP in the recent past.

