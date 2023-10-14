Ex-CM violating party’s secular character: Batra

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 13

Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra has stated that former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda was going against the party’s secular character by announcing the appointment of four deputy CMs from certain castes if the party came to power.

Can damage Cong’s poll prospects The announcement to appoint deputy CMs on the basis of their caste is against the secular character of the Congress. Our leaders should refrain from making statements which may damage the party’s poll prospects. — Subhash Batra, Senior Congress Leader

“The announcement to appoint deputy CMs on the basis of their caste is against the secular character of the Congress. We have been accusing the BJP leadership of indulging in communalism, hence our leaders should refrain from making statements which may damage the party’s poll prospects,” Batra remarked while addressing a news conference here today.

The former minister said it was a matter of serious concern that Hooda had reiterated the announcement even after a clarification issued by state Congress president Udai Bhan that such decisions were taken by the high command. “This shows that the former CM has become arrogant and is going against the party leadership. As his well-wisher, let me remind him that the arrogance of Ravan had led to his doom, despite his vast knowledge and other qualities,” he remarked. “Who has given Hooda the right to reserve the post of Chief Minister for himself and appoint deputy CMs from certain castes of his choice and ignoring others?” he asked.

