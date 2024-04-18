Ex-ITBP man found dead in deep freezer

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 17

The body of a 50-yr-old former paramilitary personnel was found in a deep freezer at his own confectionery shop near Rohna village of the district. Police suspect it to be a case of murder.

The deceased, Virender, of Rohna village ran a shop on NH-334B near a liquor vend. Virender’s wife, Geeta, in her complaint to Kharkhoda police on April 15 said that her husband went to his shop on April 13 night, but did not return home. The shop was found shut and there was no clue of him.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and began a probe in the matter.

On Tuesday night, Virender’s son along with his uncle went to the shop to get the motorcycle, they sensed a foul smell emanating from inside. They were shocked to find Virender’s body in the deep freezer. They immediately informed the family members and the police immediately reached the spot. Virender retired from the Indian Tibet Border Police (ITBP) in 2017. He had earlier opened his confectionery shop on the main road of the village which he had recently shifted to a site on NH-334B.

The Kharkhoda Police handed over the body of the deceased to the victim’s kin after postmortem examination on Wednesday.

The actual cause of death would be clear only after the postmortem report, the police said, but suspect he might have been strangled to death.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP #Sonepat