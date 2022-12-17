Ex-members of gurdwara body, supporters resent ad hoc panel

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 16

Ahead of the proposed election of the new executive body of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), former members, who were not included in the ad hoccommittee and their supporters, have started showing resentment against the new committee.

Accusing the state government of ignoring the community leaders who had struggled for the committee and accommodating its loyalists, the former members and their supporters have threatened to open a front against the new committee and the state government.

They have also started asking the eight members of the previous committee, who have been appointed in the new committee, to resign else they will also face opposition.

Former HSGMC member Apar Singh said, “The government has included such people in the committee who have no role in the formation of the HSGMC, while those who had struggled were ignored. The government has appointed close aides of ministers in the committee which is unacceptable. We will soon call a meeting and decide the future course of action. We will submit memorandums, and hold demonstrations to press our demands.”

Joga Singh, another former member, said, “There is resentment among the Sikh Sangat and people are seeking resignation from the members appointed in the new committee. Meetings are being held by the former members and their supporters. The strategy will be disclosed in a couple of days.”

Sukhvinder Singh, who had been associated with the previous committee, said, “Even the Congress had accommodated its people in the committee and every government does that. We have no objection to that, but the BJP government hasn’t only accommodated its close aides, but also those who had been changing their sides for their vested interests. We will appeal that Jagdish Jhinda and the other old members who have been appointed in the new committee should resign otherwise they will also face opposition. We are holding meetings with the community leaders and will soon announce the future course of action.”

Former HSGMC president Jagdish Singh Jhinda said, “The government has included my name in the committee and I am grateful to the state government, but there is resentment among the old members and people who have been associated with the committee in different ways. We can’t ignore and disrespect the sentiments of the Sikh Sangat. There is pressure on us. But before taking any call, I will meet the people who had been associated with us, consult them and also take time from Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to raise the issue before the government”

The election of the executive body is proposed to be held on December 21 in Kurukshetra.