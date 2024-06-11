Ex-members seek Cantt Board elections

Nitish Sharma
Ambala, June 10
With the formation of new government at the Centre, the former elected members of the Cantonment Board, Ambala, have demanded that the pending elections to the Cantonment Board should also be conducted at the earliest.
The former elected members said the elections were due since February 2021. Though a three-member Board, comprising the Army Commander, the Chief Executive Officer of the Cantonment Board, and a nominated member from the civilian side, was formed to manage the work of the Cantonment Board, it is difficult for one nominated member from the civilian side to take care of all eight wards and get the work done.
Virender Gandhi, former elected member, said, “Residents under the Cantonment Board face a lot of difficulties in getting their work done in the absence of elected members. We have been told a number of times that the New Cantonment Act is to be tabled in Parliament and then the election will be conducted, but it is getting very late now. The elections are due since February 2021, and we demand that the elections should be conducted at the earliest.”
Umesh Sawhney, another former elected member, said, “Till previous elections, the vice-president used to be selected by the elected members, and we have been informed that in the new Cantonment Act there will be a direct election of the vice-president. The elections shouldn’t be further delayed in the wait of new Cantonment Act. We request the authorities to get the election conducted according to the existing act and provide relief to the residents. In the absence of elected representatives, the local residents are facing a tough situation.”
The nominated Cantonment Board member, Ajay Baweja, said, “The former elected members are of the view that the elections should be conducted as per the existing act but it is a policy matter and only government can take any decision. We have been managing the work of the Board as per the guidelines and the operations have been smooth so far.”
Chief Executive Officer of Cantonment Board Ambala Vinit Babasaheb Lote said, “So far, there have not been directions regarding the Cantonment Board elections. The tenure of the three-member Board was extended till February next year. As soon as any instruction is received, we will start the election process.”
