Ex-min writes to Anil Vij on staff crunch at PGIMS Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 8

Former minister and senior Congress leader Krishanmurti Hooda has written to Health Minister Anil Vij, requesting him to resolve the issues being faced by patients and the authorities at PGIMS.

“The PGIMS has been grappling with the shortage of doctors, nurses and other supportive staff. It has 16 operation theatres, but several of these are lying non-operational,” claimed Krishanmurti in the letter. —

