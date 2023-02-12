Ex-minister Chaudhary Dharambir Gaba dead

Gurugram, February 11
Former state minister Chaudhary Dharambir Gaba passes away. He was 91. After getting information about his death, people gathered at his residence in Sector 15 here. His last rites were performed at the Rambagh cremation ground in Madanpuri. A large number of leaders and workers of political parties, religious and voluntary organisations attended the cremation. A tribute meeting will be organised on February 13.
Gaba was a four-time MLA and a minister in the Bhajan Lal government. He was known as a universal leader of the Punjabi community. His image has been of a clean and undisputed politician.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...