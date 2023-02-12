Ex-minister Chaudhary Dharambir Gaba dead

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 11

Former state minister Chaudhary Dharambir Gaba passes away. He was 91. After getting information about his death, people gathered at his residence in Sector 15 here. His last rites were performed at the Rambagh cremation ground in Madanpuri. A large number of leaders and workers of political parties, religious and voluntary organisations attended the cremation. A tribute meeting will be organised on February 13.

Gaba was a four-time MLA and a minister in the Bhajan Lal government. He was known as a universal leader of the Punjabi community. His image has been of a clean and undisputed politician.