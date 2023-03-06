Ex-minister flags scarcity of canal water in Rohtak village

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 5

Former minister and senior Congress leader, Krishanmurti Hooda, today organised a public meeting at Sanghi village in the district and flagged the issues of irrigation water scarcity and unemployment.

“Four canals pass around Sanghi village, but adequate water for irrigation is not released in any of the canals, leading to a great inconvenience to farmers in irrigating their fields. In this situation, they have to depend upon other sources of water for farming. Also the village does not have adequate healthcare facilities, hence residents have to go to the city for their treatment,” he said while addressing a public meeting.