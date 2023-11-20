Ex-minister Sangwan quits JJP; yet to decide on next political move

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 19

Announcing to quit the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), former minister and party’s national vice-president Satpal Sangwan (81) today said that he would take a decision about his next political move after consulting the electorate of the constituency.

Addressing the workers at Charkhi Dadri, Sangwan said the JJP had betrayed him as local party leaders were instrumental in ensuring his defeat in the previous Assembly elections. Sangwan is two-time MLA from Charkhi Dadri and he also served as minister in the state government.

Sangwan, however, indicated that he would contest the next Assembly election and could also join any of the two national parties (Congress or BJP) over the next few months.

He represented Charkhi Dadri in Assembly in 1996 and 2009. He left the Congress after he was denied the ticket in 2019 and joined the JJP. He was defeated by Independent Sombir Sangwan in the last Assembly poll.

The JJP made him national vice-president, but was not feeling at ease in the party. He had expressed resentment over lack of development works in his Assembly constituency.

“I am leaving it to the party workers to take a call on the next political course. We will reach out to the maximum number of electorate in the next few months to consult them over the next step,” he said.

A political expert said the segment was presently represented by Independents. The BJP fielded wrestler Babita Phogat from here last time who emerged third while the Congress’s Narpinder Singh Sangwan secured the fifth position. “Sangwan is keeping his fingers crossed as of now. He had been a Congress MLA in the past,” said an expert.

