Haryana ex-minister Krishanmurti Hooda to rake up land acquisition issue

Rohtak, December 20
Putting the previous state government of his party in the dock, former minister and senior Congress leader Krishanmurti Hooda has announced to hold a public meeting in Bohar village here on December 25 to rake up the issue of the land acquired during the previous Congress regime in various villages of the Garhi-Sampla Assembly constituency.
Interacting with media here today, Krishanmurti claimed that costly land of Bohar, Baliyana, Naunand, Garhi Bohar, Majra, Kheri Sadh and Kharawar villages was acquired during the nine-year (from 2005-2014) tenure of the then Congress government for development works, but it was not used for these purposes.
“I have started carrying out a contact programme in villages to invite people for public meeting,” he added. Krishanmurti belongs to the camp of former state Congress chief Kumari Selja.
