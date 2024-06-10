Ex-minister to run ‘Jan Jagran’ drive

Rohtak, June 9
Former minister and the BJP state spokesman Krishan Murti Hooda who is also a strong contender for the BJP ticket from the Garhi Sampla- Kiloi Assembly segment, will conduct the ‘Jan-Jagran’ campaign in Dattaur village here from June 15.
Giving this information here today, Krishan Murti said he would propagate the BJP government policies during the campaign so that people could know what the state government had done for them in the past decade.
“The BJP has ensured government jobs to educated youth on merit while the parchi-kharchi system was prevalent for government jobs in the previous governments’ tenure. After Dattaur, the campaign will be conducted at Titoli village on June 16,” he added.
