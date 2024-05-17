Ex-minister Venod Sharma, son extend support to BJP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 16

In a major boost to the BJP’s prospects in the politically crucial Haryana, former Union Minister Venod Sharma and his MP son Kartikeya Sharma today extended their unequivocal support to the saffron party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After chairing a meeting of party workers in Ambala, Venod Sharma, who heads the Haryana Janchetna Party (HJP), announced that his party had decided to back BJP candidates and undertake extensive campaigning for them across all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Expressing unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and policies, Sharma said he was deeply impressed by the welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government over the last decade. These, he said, had brought tangible benefits to crores of people in all sections of society, in line with the ‘Antyodaya’ ideology of uplifting the downtrodden.

Sharma added that every party worker would tirelessly campaign for BJP’s Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria to leave no stone unturned for her victory. He said they would also work hard to ensure a robust attendance at PM Modi’s proposed poll rally in Ambala.

MP Kartikeya Sharma echoed his father’s views, stating that the entire nation stood firmly behind the decisive leadership of PM Modi. “He would undoubtedly lead the country for an unprecedented third consecutive term with a thumping majority after the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

