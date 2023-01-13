Haryana ex-minister Mange Ram Nambardar's son kills self; INLD leader booked

Rohtak, January 12

Bahadurgarh-based BJP leader Jagdish Rathi, son of former Haryana minister Mange Ram Nambardar, allegedly died by suicide by taking poison on Wednesday.

A property dispute is stated to have led to the suicide.

An FIR has been registered against INLD Haryana unit president and former MLA Nafe Singh Rathi, his nephew Ajay Dalal, alias Sonu, former Managing Director of Cooperative Bank Mahender Rathi, sub-inspector Ashwani, patwari Shyam and his assistant Raju Bengali in this regard. Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Wasim Akram said a special investigation team (SIT) led by Badli ASP Amit Kumar had been constituted to probe the case.

“An audio of Jagdish had gone viral on December 26, in which he had named certain persons. An FIR under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC has been registered and investigations are on,” the SP said.

In the complaint lodged with the police, Jagdish’s son Gaurav Rathi has alleged that these persons had grabbed their shop in February 2019 and were threatening to grab their ancestral land and house.

“The investigating officer, in connivance with the grabbers, got some papers signed forcibly and used forged signatures in other documents. A patwari and his assistant were also involved in the matter,” said the complainant, adding that the suspects had threatened them with dire consequences.

The SIT in-charge, ASP Amit Kumar, said efforts were on to nab the persons named in the FIR and police teams had been sent to the homes of their relatives and other possible hideouts at multiple locations. — TNS



