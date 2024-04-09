Ex-MLA joins Congress

Chandigarh, April 8
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former MLA Dr Virendra Pal and about 50 leaders of the JJP, and leaders of the BJP and INLD joined the Congress. All the leaders took membership of the party.
Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the joining of new leaders in the party would strengthen the organisation. He said with this, the ongoing wave in favour of the Congress in the state would become stronger.
State Congress president Udai Bhan assured all the leaders who have joined the party would get proper respect and place. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda called upon everyone to come out in the field and become part of the people’s movement.
