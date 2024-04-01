Ex-MP Jindal remembered on death anniversary

Kurukshetra, March 31
BJP leaders and party workers on Sunday remembered former Kurukshetra MP OP Jindal on his death anniversary. Led by Minister of State and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, the party workers reached OP Jindal Park and paid tributes to the former MP.
Minister Subhash Sudha said: “OP Jindal has been a source of inspiration and was a great visionary. Along with the steel industry, he worked in the healthcare and education sectors. The party has fielded his son Naveen Jindal from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.”
He added: “He has been an MP from Kurukshetra twice and we will ensure that he wins the election. The party will win the Kurukshetra seat with maximum margin in Haryana. While the Congress has already left the field, the AAP will face a big defeat in the election. A number of AAP leaders and workers will be joining the BJP in the next few days in Kurukshetra.”
A blood donation camp was organised in Shahabad, in which 447 units of blood was collected. The camp was organised by Helpers Shahabad Society and OP Jindal Gramin Jan Kalyan Sansthan.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge