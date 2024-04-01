Ex-MP Jindal remembered on death anniversary

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 31

BJP leaders and party workers on Sunday remembered former Kurukshetra MP OP Jindal on his death anniversary. Led by Minister of State and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, the party workers reached OP Jindal Park and paid tributes to the former MP.

Minister Subhash Sudha said: “OP Jindal has been a source of inspiration and was a great visionary. Along with the steel industry, he worked in the healthcare and education sectors. The party has fielded his son Naveen Jindal from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.”

He added: “He has been an MP from Kurukshetra twice and we will ensure that he wins the election. The party will win the Kurukshetra seat with maximum margin in Haryana. While the Congress has already left the field, the AAP will face a big defeat in the election. A number of AAP leaders and workers will be joining the BJP in the next few days in Kurukshetra.”

A blood donation camp was organised in Shahabad, in which 447 units of blood was collected. The camp was organised by Helpers Shahabad Society and OP Jindal Gramin Jan Kalyan Sansthan.

